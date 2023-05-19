We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is JinkoSolar (JKS) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has JinkoSolar (JKS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
JinkoSolar is one of 252 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. JinkoSolar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JKS' full-year earnings has moved 16.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, JKS has moved about 7.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 6.2% on average. This means that JinkoSolar is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.4%.
For YPF Sociedad Anonima, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, JinkoSolar belongs to the Solar industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.7% this year, meaning that JKS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, YPF Sociedad Anonima falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.9%.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to JinkoSolar and YPF Sociedad Anonima as they could maintain their solid performance.