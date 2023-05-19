We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Snowflake (SNOW) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Snowflake (SNOW - Free Report) is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 24.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $607.47 million, suggesting growth of 43.82% year over year.
The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at earnings of 5 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. Snowflake reported earnings of 1 cent in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 245.84%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.
Factors to Note
Snowflake’s fiscal first-quarter results are expected to benefit from an expanding clientele and strong partner base.
The company reported 31% year-over-year growth in the number of customers, reaching 7,828 in the previous quarter.
Snowflake signed 43 new customers with $1 million in trailing 12-month product revenues in the previous quarter.
It had 330 customers (with more than $1 million in product revenues), up 79% year over year, in the fiscal fourth quarter.
Snowflake is also benefiting from a strong partner base that includes the likes of Amazon, Cognizant and Dell Technologies.
What Our Model Indicates
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
Snowflake has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
HP (HPQ - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.85% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
HP is likely to release its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 30. HPQ shares have gained 14.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 27%.
Greif (GEF - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.
GEF shares have lost 5.8% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Industrial Products sector, which has returned 0.4% over the same timeframe. Greif is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 8.
Nordic American Tankers (NAT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +12.82% and a Zacks Rank #2.
NAT shares have gained 21.2% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Transportation sector’s return of 4.4%. Nordic American is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 22.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.