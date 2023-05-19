We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $312.64, moving -1.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.33%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 16.88% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.
Nvidia will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 24, 2023. On that day, Nvidia is projected to report earnings of $0.92 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.51 billion, down 21.5% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $29.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.33% and +10.37%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.57% higher. Nvidia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nvidia has a Forward P/E ratio of 70.08 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.25.
We can also see that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
