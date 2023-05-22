Should iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (
IJK Quick Quote IJK - Free Report) was launched on 07/24/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.29 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Growth
Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
While growth stocks do boast higher than average sales and earnings growth rates, and they are expected to grow faster than the wider market, investors should note these kinds of stocks have higher valuations. Something to keep in mind is the higher level of volatility that is affiliated with growth stocks. Even though growth stocks are more likely to outperform their value counterparts in strong bull markets, value stocks have a record of delivering better returns in almost all markets than growth stocks.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.17%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.11%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 25.60% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Axon Enterprise Inc (
AXON Quick Quote AXON - Free Report) accounts for about 1.39% of total assets, followed by Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( RS Quick Quote RS - Free Report) and Builders Firstsource Inc ( BLDR Quick Quote BLDR - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 11.49% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IJK seeks to match the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the U.S. equity market.
The ETF has gained about 3.76% so far this year and is up roughly 6.46% in the last one year (as of 05/22/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $61.85 and $75.79.
The ETF has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 22.36% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 247 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IJK is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (
VOT Quick Quote VOT - Free Report) and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF ( IWP Quick Quote IWP - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $9.98 billion in assets, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $12.12 billion. VOT has an expense ratio of 0.07% and IWP charges 0.23%. Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
