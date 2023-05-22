Is WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor ETF (USMF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 06/29/2017, smart beta exchange traded fund WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor ETF (
USMF) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
USMF is managed by Wisdomtree, and this fund has amassed over $250.97 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Blend. Before fees and expenses, USMF seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Index.
The WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Index is comprised of 200 U.S. companies with the highest composite scores based on two fundamental factors, value and quality measures, and two technical factors, momentum and correlation.
Cost & Other Expenses
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.28% for USMF, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.71%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
USMF's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 20.50% of the portfolio. Its Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.
When you look at individual holdings, International Business Machines Corp (
IBM) accounts for about 1.48% of the fund's total assets, followed by Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) and Oracle Corp (ORCL).
The top 10 holdings account for about 12.23% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -0.89% so far this year and it's up approximately 0.73% in the last one year (as of 05/22/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $34.15 and $40.01.
USMF has a beta of 0.91 and standard deviation of 16.48% for the trailing three-year period. With about 200 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (
ITOT) tracks S&P Total Market Index and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) tracks CRSP US Total Market Index. IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has $42.02 billion in assets, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has $287.48 billion. ITOT has an expense ratio of 0.03% and VTI charges 0.03%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Blend.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
