Should Value Investors Buy UFP Industries (UFPI) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is UFP Industries (UFPI - Free Report) . UFPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.15 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.88. Over the past year, UFPI's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.28 and as low as 7, with a median of 9.27.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is UFPI's P/B ratio of 1.95. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. UFPI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.93. Over the past 12 months, UFPI's P/B has been as high as 2.44 and as low as 1.68, with a median of 1.97.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. UFPI has a P/S ratio of 0.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.04.
Finally, our model also underscores that UFPI has a P/CF ratio of 7.24. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. UFPI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.97. UFPI's P/CF has been as high as 7.70 and as low as 5.24, with a median of 6.43, all within the past year.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in UFP Industries's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that UFPI is an impressive value stock right now.