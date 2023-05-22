We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Digital Turbine (APPS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Digital Turbine (APPS - Free Report) is slated to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 24.
For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $140 million, suggesting a decline of 23.95% from the year-ago reported figure.
The consensus mark for the bottom line has been unchanged at 17 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 56.41%.
Digital Turbine’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing in the remaining ones, the average negative surprise being 2.33%.
Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Digital Turbine, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.
Factors to Consider
The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are expected to be affected by macroeconomic challenges, raging inflation and high interest rates. These are expected to have affected the ad-revenue growth rate in the to-be-reported quarter, as companies have been reducing their digital ad spending significantly.
Shrinking demand for smartphones is expected to have hurt top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
Nevertheless, partnerships with the likes of Amazon and Google for SingleTap are noteworthy. This, along with a strong contribution from the acquisitions, is expected to have benefited top-line growth.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Digital Turbine has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:
HP (HPQ - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.85% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
HP shares have gained 13.7% in the year-to-date period. HPQ is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 30.
NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.
NVIDIA shares have gained 113.9% year to date. NVDA is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 24.
C3.ai (AI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and a Zacks Rank #3.
AI shares have gained 125.9% year to date. C3.ai is set to report its fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results on May 31.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.