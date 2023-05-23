We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lions Gate (LGF.A) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 25.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $970.16 million, indicating growth of 4.33% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at 12 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 100% year over year.
Factors to Note
Lions Gate’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have gained from a rebounding domestic box office and renewals of six key Lionsgate Television series.
Revenues from Lions Gate’s 17,000-title film and television library rose to $845 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.
Lions Gate had a strong slate of content, which released in the quarter under review. These contents include John Wick 4 and new chapters of Saw, Expendables and Dirty Dancing franchises. This is expected to have positively impacted the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.
Financially driven by three straight years of strong television slates, Lions Gate’s TV segment profit is growing at 50% per annum. This momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Unveils
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Lions Gate has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
