Image: Bigstock

Lions Gate (LGF.A) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 25.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $970.16 million, indicating growth of 4.33% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at 12 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 100% year over year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Factors to Note

Lions Gate’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have gained from a rebounding domestic box office and renewals of six key Lionsgate Television series.

Revenues from Lions Gate’s 17,000-title film and television library rose to $845 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Lions Gate had a strong slate of content, which released in the quarter under review. These contents include John Wick 4 and new chapters of Saw, Expendables and Dirty Dancing franchises. This is expected to have positively impacted the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Financially driven by three straight years of strong television slates, Lions Gate’s TV segment profit is growing at 50% per annum. This momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Unveils

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Lions Gate has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

