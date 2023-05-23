Back to top

Should Value Investors Buy Kyocera (KYOCY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Kyocera (KYOCY - Free Report) . KYOCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 19.47, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.05. Over the past 52 weeks, KYOCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.30 and as low as 13.24, with a median of 15.21.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. KYOCY has a P/S ratio of 1.32. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.36.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Kyocera is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, KYOCY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


