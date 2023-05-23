We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Gates Industrial (GTES) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Gates Industrial (GTES - Free Report) . GTES is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.61, which compares to its industry's average of 19.62. Over the last 12 months, GTES's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.36 and as low as 7.70, with a median of 9.61.
Finally, we should also recognize that GTES has a P/CF ratio of 8.10. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.30. GTES's P/CF has been as high as 9.55 and as low as 6.23, with a median of 7.80, all within the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Gates Industrial is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GTES feels like a great value stock at the moment.