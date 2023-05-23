We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IDEX (IEX) Boosts Optical Portfolio With Iridian Buyout
IDEX Corporation (IEX - Free Report) has completed the acquisition of Iridian Spectral, a Canadian company focused on designing and manufacturing thin-film, multi-layer optical filters. The acquisition builds on IEX’s wide array of optical technology offerings.
Iridian offers its expertise in optical filter design and production to the laser communications, telecommunications and life sciences markets. From initial prototyping to high-volume manufacturing, the company provides support throughout a product’s lifecycle.
Iridian is part of IDEX Optical Technologies within the Health & Science Technology segment.
IDEX’s aim to solidify its product portfolio and leveraged business opportunities through asset addition is encouraging. In November 2022, the company completed the acquisition of Muon Group, expanding its growing platform of precision technology business within the Health & Science Technologies segment. Commercial synergy potential from the combined entities is expected to boost offerings for new and existing customers.
In May 2022, IDEX completed the acquisition of KZValve. The inclusion of KZValve’s expertise in waterproof motorized valve solutions, supported by its strong product portfolio and innovative capabilities, boosted fluid management solutions in IEX’s Banjo Corporation business.
