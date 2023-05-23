We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Booz Allen (BAH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 26, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.7%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation price-eps-surprise | Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Quote
Q4 Expectations
The consensus estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.4 billion, indicating 5.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. A number of factors are expected to have driven the anticipated top-line growth, such as strong demand for solutions, headcount growth, higher staff utilization, and contributions from the EverWatch acquisition in the fiscal third quarter.
The consensus estimate for EPS in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 91 cents, indicating 5.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. This expected increase is likely to have been driven by revenue growth, solid contract-level performance and cost management.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BAH this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
BAH has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.
OMC’s earnings of $1.56 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and our estimate by 11.4%. EPS increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and our estimate by 1.4%. The top line increased 1% year over year.
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) also reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.
EFX’s adjusted earnings came in at $1.43, beating the consensus mark by 4.4% but declining 35.6% from the year-ago figure. Total revenues of $1.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% but decreased 4.5% year over year.
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.
MAN’s adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% but matched our estimate. Revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.3% and our estimate by a slight margin. The top line decreased 7.6% year over year.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.