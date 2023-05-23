Ironwood (IRWD) to Acquire VectivBio for $1B, Stock Up 3.6%

Ironwood ( IRWD Quick Quote IRWD - Free Report) announced a definitive agreement to acquire VectivBio ( VECT Quick Quote VECT - Free Report) , a Switzerland-based biotech company, focused on the development of treatments for severe and rare gastrointestinal conditions.
Shares of Ironwood and VectivBio surged 3.6% and 38.6%, respectively, following the news.
The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $1 billion. Ironwood will pay $17.00 per share, which is a premium of about 43% of VectivBio’s closing price of May 19.
This strategic move by Ironwood aims to strengthen its pipeline for gastrointestinal diseases. This is because VectivBio focuses on formulating medicines for severe rare gastrointestinal conditions.
VECT is developing its lead candidate, apraglutide, for treating short-bowel syndrome patients with intestinal failure. The candidate is in phase III clinical study with plans for a top-line readout by the end of 2023.
If apraglutide is developed successfully, it holds great promise as a next-generation GLP-2 analog with a potential to generate $1 billion in peak net sales. The candidate was granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with SBS-IF.
Approximately 18,000 adult patients in Europe, Japan and the United States suffer from short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure. Apraglutide can potentially address this issue.
The agreement has been approved by both companies' board of directors and is expected to be closed in the second half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.
Shares of Ironwood have plunged 9.8% in the year-to-date period against the industry's 0.8% growth.
The acquisition will add a promising treatment for digestive disorders to IRWD’s portfolio. It will also strengthen the company’s existing portfolio, which includes Linzess, a widely used and successful gastrointestinal treatment.
Ironwood, with partner with AbbVie
AbbVie ( ABBV Quick Quote ABBV - Free Report) , co-develops and co-commercializes Linzess in equal shares. Linzess is marketed by AbbVie in Europe and Canada under the brand name, Constella. Ironwood receives royalties on sales of Constella in Europe and Canada from AbbVie.
From a financial perspective, the acquisition is expected to support long-term profitability and cash-flow generation for Ironwood. The transaction is anticipated to benefit IRWD’s earnings, beginning 2026.
IRWD plans to finance the acquisition using its cash reserves and funds drawn through a four-year, $500 million revolving credit facility established in connection with the transaction.
