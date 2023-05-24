We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Constellation Brands (STZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) closed at $235.91, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had gained 4.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Constellation Brands as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.80, up 5.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.46 billion, up 4.11% from the prior-year quarter.
STZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.60 per share and revenue of $9.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.92% and +5.56%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.43% higher. Constellation Brands is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Constellation Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.31 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.41, so we one might conclude that Constellation Brands is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that STZ has a PEG ratio of 1.82 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Beverages - Alcohol stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.