Are Finance Stocks Lagging ING Group (ING) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ING Groep (ING - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
ING Groep is a member of our Finance group, which includes 872 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ING Groep is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ING's full-year earnings has moved 11.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that ING has returned about 7.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 0.4%. This shows that ING Groep is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Iron Mountain (IRM - Free Report) . The stock is up 9.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Iron Mountain's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, ING Groep belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 68 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.6% so far this year, so ING is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Iron Mountain belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. This 101-stock industry is currently ranked #192. The industry has moved -2.4% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on ING Groep and Iron Mountain as they attempt to continue their solid performance.