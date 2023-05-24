We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Sunoco (SUN) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Sunoco LP is one of 252 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sunoco LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUN's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, SUN has returned 2.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 5.1% on average. This means that Sunoco LP is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38%.
Over the past three months, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Sunoco LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.9% so far this year, meaning that SUN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #121. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2%.
Sunoco LP and Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.