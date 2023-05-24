We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is one of 1144 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANEB's full-year earnings has moved 18.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, ANEB has returned 0.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 2.4% on average. As we can see, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.8%.
The consensus estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals' current year EPS has increased 113.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 552 individual companies and currently sits at #112 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.7% so far this year, so ANEB is performing better in this area. Ligand Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.