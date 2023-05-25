Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)?

Launched on 11/01/2006, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (
RYH) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Healthcare - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 6, placing it in top 38%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $971.78 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. RYH seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care Index equally weights stocks in the health care sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.63%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Illumina Inc (
ILMN) accounts for about 1.72% of total assets, followed by Moderna Inc (MRNA) and Insulet Corp (PODD).
The top 10 holdings account for about 16.42% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has lost about -1.06% so far, and was up about 2.32% over the last 12 months (as of 05/25/2023). RYH has traded between $249.96 and $303.91 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.85 and standard deviation of 17.56% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 66 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RYH is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Health Care ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Health Care ETF (
VHT) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) tracks Health Care Select Sector Index. Vanguard Health Care ETF has $16.74 billion in assets, Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF has $39.68 billion. VHT has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLV charges 0.10%.
