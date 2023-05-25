Back to top

Image: Bigstock

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Mid-Cap & Healthcare

In the last trading session, Wall Street was downbeat as there was no debt-ceiling deal. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) declined 0.7%, (DIA - Free Report) retreated about 0.8% and (QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.5% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(IWS - Free Report) : Volume 3.21 Times Average

This mid-cap value ETF was under the microscope as about 1.11 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 354,450 shares and came as IWS lost more than 1.2 % in the last trading session. IWS is down 3.8% in a month’s time.

(IHI - Free Report) : Volume 3.19 Times Average

This healthcare ETF was in the spotlight as around 2.80 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 912,500 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as IHI lost 0.9% in the last session. IHI has slumped 6.3% over the past month.


