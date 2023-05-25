We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Is PDD Holdings (PDD) A Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings Announcement?
Multinational commerce company PDD Holdings (PDD - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter earnings results on Friday before the bell. The stock has fallen nearly 25% this year on increased competition and economic growth concerns. Formerly known as Pinduoduo, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the past four quarters. But given weakness in Chinese stocks as of late, is PDD a buy?
PDD has surpassed earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, sporting an average beat of 84.51% over that timeframe. The company is expected to post a Q1 profit of $0.67/share, which would translate to a 42.55% increase versus the same quarter last year. Revenues are projected to have risen 22.1% to $4.58 billion during the first quarter.
Chinese stocks have been extremely volatile lately, as a fresh COVID wave has investors worried about a potential slowdown. The stock has moved steadily lower in 2023 after a head-and-shoulders topping pattern, developing amid concerns over increased competition and weakening Chinese economic growth.