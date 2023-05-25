We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is one of 872 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIP's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, BIP has moved about 16.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 1.7% on average. This means that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Allianz SE (ALIZY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.9%.
For Allianz SE, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 101 individual companies and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.6% so far this year, so BIP is performing better in this area.
Allianz SE, however, belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this 34-stock industry is ranked #56. The industry has moved -15.3% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Allianz SE as they could maintain their solid performance.