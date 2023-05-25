We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
F vs. FOXF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Automotive - Domestic stocks are likely familiar with Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) and Fox Factory Holding (FOXF - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Currently, Ford Motor Company has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Fox Factory Holding has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that F likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than FOXF has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
F currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.66, while FOXF has a forward P/E of 18.25. We also note that F has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. FOXF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67.
Another notable valuation metric for F is its P/B ratio of 1.07. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FOXF has a P/B of 3.42.
These metrics, and several others, help F earn a Value grade of A, while FOXF has been given a Value grade of C.
F has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than FOXF, so it seems like value investors will conclude that F is the superior option right now.