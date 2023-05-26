See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Lord Abbett Growth Leaders F (LGLFX - Free Report) has a 0.66% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. LGLFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 10.32% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Columbia Dividend Income I3 (CDDYX - Free Report) : 0.55% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. CDDYX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 10.7% over the last five years, CDDYX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
JPMorgan Disciplined Equity A (JDEAX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JDEAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. JDEAX has an expense ratio of 0.6%, management fee of 0.25%, and annual returns of 11.97% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.