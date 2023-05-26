Back to top

Is OI Glass (OI) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. O-I Glass (OI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

O-I Glass is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 217 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. O-I Glass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OI's full-year earnings has moved 23.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, OI has returned 31.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that O-I Glass is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.7%.

In Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, O-I Glass belongs to the Glass Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.2% this year, meaning that OI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. falls under the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #86. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to O-I Glass and Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.


