We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Cvent (CVT) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Cvent Holding Corp. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 334 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cvent Holding Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVT's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, CVT has returned 56.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 3.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cvent Holding Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Fathom Holdings (FTHM - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 40.9%.
In Fathom Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Cvent Holding Corp. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 194 individual stocks and currently sits at #120 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.6% this year, meaning that CVT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Fathom Holdings is also part of the same industry.
Cvent Holding Corp. and Fathom Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.