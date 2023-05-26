We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Byd Co. (BYDDY) This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
Byd Co., Ltd. is one of 119 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 22.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, BYDDY has moved about 20.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 14.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Byd Co., Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) . The stock has returned 15.5% year-to-date.
For Mercedes-Benz Group AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.7% so far this year, so BYDDY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Mercedes-Benz Group AG is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Byd Co., Ltd. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG as they could maintain their solid performance.