Is Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (CDRO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 274 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDRO's full-year earnings has moved 33.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that CDRO has returned about 41.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 4%. This shows that Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cinemark Holdings (CNK - Free Report) . The stock has returned 94.1% year-to-date.
In Cinemark Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 271% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.9% so far this year, so CDRO is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Cinemark Holdings belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. This 33-stock industry is currently ranked #57. The industry has moved +14.1% year to date.
Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and Cinemark Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.