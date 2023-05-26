We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BB Seguridade Participacoes (BBSEY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is one of 872 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSEY's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, BBSEY has returned 1.9% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -1.7%. This shows that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY - Free Report) . The stock is up 6.2% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for BNP Paribas SA's current year EPS has increased 18.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is a member of the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.1% this year, meaning that BBSEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
BNP Paribas SA, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 68-stock industry is ranked #86. The industry has moved +3.5% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BB Seguridade Participacoes SA and BNP Paribas SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.