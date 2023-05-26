We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP - Free Report) . CCEP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 15.98 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.26. Over the past year, CCEP's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.71 and as low as 12.05, with a median of 14.69.
We should also highlight that CCEP has a P/B ratio of 3.72. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CCEP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 10.50. CCEP's P/B has been as high as 3.88 and as low as 2.35, with a median of 3.01, over the past year.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CCEP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.