Are Investors Undervaluing Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Rush Enterprises (RUSHA - Free Report) . RUSHA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
Investors should also recognize that RUSHA has a P/B ratio of 1.57. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.94. RUSHA's P/B has been as high as 1.90 and as low as 1.43, with a median of 1.64, over the past year.
Finally, our model also underscores that RUSHA has a P/CF ratio of 4.99. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.56. Over the past 52 weeks, RUSHA's P/CF has been as high as 6.67 and as low as 4.53, with a median of 5.19.
Investors could also keep in mind Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) , an Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
Additionally, Titan Machinery has a P/B ratio of 1.47 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.94. For TITN, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.01, as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.46 over the past year.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Rush Enterprises and Titan Machinery are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, RUSHA and TITN sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.