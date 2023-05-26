We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
DBOEY or NDAQ: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Securities and Exchanges stocks are likely familiar with Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY - Free Report) and Nasdaq (NDAQ - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Right now, Deutsche Boerse AG is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Nasdaq has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that DBOEY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
DBOEY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.48, while NDAQ has a forward P/E of 19.64. We also note that DBOEY has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NDAQ currently has a PEG ratio of 4.42.
Another notable valuation metric for DBOEY is its P/B ratio of 3.48. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NDAQ has a P/B of 4.22.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to DBOEY's Value grade of B and NDAQ's Value grade of D.
DBOEY sticks out from NDAQ in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that DBOEY is the better option right now.