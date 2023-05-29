Should You Invest in the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (
FXN Quick Quote FXN - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 14, placing it in bottom 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $556.89 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. FXN seeks to match the performance of the StrataQuant Energy Index before fees and expenses.
The StrataQuant Energy Index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index designed by the AMEX to objectively identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX screening methodology.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.61%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.90%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 97% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Coterra Energy Inc. (
CTRA Quick Quote CTRA - Free Report) accounts for about 4.69% of total assets, followed by Pdc Energy, Inc. ( PDCE Quick Quote PDCE - Free Report) and Targa Resources Corp. ( TRGP Quick Quote TRGP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 40.98% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF has lost about -11.47% so far, and is down about -10.73% over the last 12 months (as of 05/29/2023). FXN has traded between $14.03 and $19.40 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.82 and standard deviation of 38.38% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 41 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. FXN, then, is not the best option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. However, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.
Vanguard Energy ETF (
VDE Quick Quote VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE Quick Quote XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $7.31 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $34.59 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 14, placing it in bottom 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $556.89 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. FXN seeks to match the performance of the StrataQuant Energy Index before fees and expenses.
The StrataQuant Energy Index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index designed by the AMEX to objectively identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX screening methodology.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.61%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.90%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 97% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA - Free Report) accounts for about 4.69% of total assets, followed by Pdc Energy, Inc. (PDCE - Free Report) and Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 40.98% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF has lost about -11.47% so far, and is down about -10.73% over the last 12 months (as of 05/29/2023). FXN has traded between $14.03 and $19.40 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.82 and standard deviation of 38.38% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 41 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. FXN, then, is not the best option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. However, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.
Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $7.31 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $34.59 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.