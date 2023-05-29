We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Brink's (BCO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Brink's (BCO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Brink's is one of 334 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brink's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCO's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that BCO has returned about 27.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 4.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Brink's is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF - Free Report) . The stock is up 150% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Bitfarms Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 98.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Brink's belongs to the Outsourcing industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.5% so far this year, meaning that BCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Bitfarms Ltd. however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 194-stock industry is ranked #110. The industry has moved +10.5% so far this year.
Brink's and Bitfarms Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.