We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Celsius (CELH) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Celsius Holdings Inc. is one of 192 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 19.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, CELH has gained about 21.5% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -1.5%. As we can see, Celsius Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.6%.
The consensus estimate for PepsiCo's current year EPS has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 49 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.5% this year, meaning that CELH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
PepsiCo, however, belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #24. The industry has moved +5% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Celsius Holdings Inc. and PepsiCo as they attempt to continue their solid performance.