Is inTest (INTT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is inTest Corporation (INTT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
inTest Corporation is one of 641 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. inTest Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTT's full-year earnings has moved 26.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, INTT has gained about 112.8% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 31.8%. As we can see, inTest Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.4%.
The consensus estimate for Spark Networks, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 62.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, inTest Corporation belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.2% this year, meaning that INTT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Spark Networks, Inc. however, belongs to the Internet - Content industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #26. The industry has moved +13.6% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on inTest Corporation and Spark Networks, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.