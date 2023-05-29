We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CRBG vs. BBSEY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Insurance - Multi line sector might want to consider either Corebridge Financial (CRBG - Free Report) or BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Currently, both Corebridge Financial and BB Seguridade Participacoes SA are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
CRBG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.32, while BBSEY has a forward P/E of 8.81. We also note that CRBG has a PEG ratio of 0.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BBSEY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78.
Another notable valuation metric for CRBG is its P/B ratio of 0.88. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BBSEY has a P/B of 8.14.
Based on these metrics and many more, CRBG holds a Value grade of A, while BBSEY has a Value grade of D.
Both CRBG and BBSEY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that CRBG is the superior value option right now.