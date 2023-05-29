Canadian National's (CNI) Agreement With TCRC Gets Ratified

Canadian National Railway Company ( CNI Quick Quote CNI - Free Report) announced today that its collective agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) has been ratified. The union represents almost 6,000 Canadian National locomotive engineers, conductors, yard conductors and yard coordinators working in Canada.
Tracy Robinson, president and chief executive officer of CNI, stated, “We are pleased that TCRC members have ratified the collective agreement reached earlier this year. We thank the TCRC leadership for their engagement throughout this process. We remain committed to working with this important group to ensure continued service for our customers and improved working conditions for our team members."
Such deals reflect CNI’s employee-friendly attitude through which it tries to maintain cordial relations with its employees and the unions representing them, thereby providing a healthy work atmosphere at CNI.
Transportation – Rail industry are entering into collective deals with the unions. To name a few, Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP Quick Quote UNP - Free Report) has entered into a tentativeagreement with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET). The deal is aimed at improving the quality of life for Union Pacific’s locomotive engineers and their families by offering them with better working schedules.
UNP employs nearly 5,600 locomotive engineers represented by BLET. The tentative deal offers locomotive engineers 11 days on and four days off schedule. This deal should help UNP progress productively with its employees with the new work/rest schedules. It should also help UNP to retain and recruit more employees.
Norfolk Southern Corporation( NSC Quick Quote NSC - Free Report) has entered into an agreement with BLET, aimed at offering up to seven paid sick days per year to BLET members. This deal will offer five new days of paid sick leave per year to Norfolk Southern engineers. Further, it will also provide them the flexibility to use up to two additional days of existing paid time off as sick leave.
The deal covers more than 3,300 Norfolk Southern engineers, representing almost 25% of the NS craft workforce. With this agreement, almost all the company's craft employees — approximately 98% — have entered into paid sick leave deals.
CSX Corporation( CSX Quick Quote CSX - Free Report) announced that it has entered into a tentative agreement with the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division CSRA (SMART-TD CSRA), aimed at offering paid sick leave benefits. This deal (which is pending ratification by union members) is the 10th one between CSX and its union-represented employees since February. Most of CSX’s unionized workers now have paid sick leave benefits.
SMART-TD CSRA represents trainmen, conductors and yardmen on territories of CSX’s Atlanta and West Point railroad, Winston-Salem Southbound railway, Louisville and Nashville railroad, Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railway and Seaboard Coast Line railroad.
