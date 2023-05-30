Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 30th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA - Free Report) is the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) is a lifestyle retail chain company that is devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.0% downward over the last 60 days.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of nitrogenous fertilizer and other nitrogen products globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - free report >>

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) - free report >>

Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) - free report >>

Published in

agriculture retail utilities