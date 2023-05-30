We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Coca-Cola HBC is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 192 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola HBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCHGY's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CCHGY has gained about 25.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 1.5%. As we can see, Coca-Cola HBC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cervecerias Unidas (CCU - Free Report) . The stock has returned 20% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Cervecerias Unidas' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Coca-Cola HBC belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5% so far this year, so CCHGY is performing better in this area.
Cervecerias Unidas, however, belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #77. The industry has moved -1.3% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Coca-Cola HBC and Cervecerias Unidas as they attempt to continue their solid performance.