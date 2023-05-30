We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Adtalem Global Education (ATGE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Adtalem Global Education is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 274 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adtalem Global Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATGE's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ATGE has gained about 19.1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 5.5%. As we can see, Adtalem Global Education is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR - Free Report) . The stock has returned 46.9% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Corsair Gaming, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Adtalem Global Education belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.6% so far this year, so ATGE is performing better in this area.
Corsair Gaming, Inc. however, belongs to the Gaming industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #67. The industry has moved +23.2% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Adtalem Global Education and Corsair Gaming, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.