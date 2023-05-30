We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Arlo Technologies (ARLO) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Arlo Technologies (ARLO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Arlo Technologies is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 641 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Arlo Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARLO's full-year earnings has moved 28.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that ARLO has returned about 166.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 31.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Arlo Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bel Fuse (BELFB - Free Report) . The stock is up 49.9% year-to-date.
For Bel Fuse, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Arlo Technologies belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 146 individual companies and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 34.9% so far this year, so ARLO is performing better in this area.
Bel Fuse, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this 30-stock industry is ranked #170. The industry has moved +6.1% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Arlo Technologies and Bel Fuse as they attempt to continue their solid performance.