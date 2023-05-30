We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Accenture (ACN) Announces Its Plan to Snap Up Green Domus
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) announced yesterday that it has agreed to acquire Brazil-based sustainability consultancy, Green Domus Desenvolvimento Sustentável LTDA. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and financial terms were kept under wraps.
With 17 years in operation and a presence in five continents, Green Domus helps with the design and implementation of sustainability services with an emphasis on measurable decarbonization strategies.
Accenture shares have gained 15.2% in the past three months, outperforming the 12.4% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 7.6% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Accenture PLC Price
Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote
How Will it Help Accenture?
The acquisition will help Accenture strengthen its sustainability services capabilities. Green Domus’ solutions will implant carbon data and insights into clients’ decision-making using its knowledge of sustainability frameworks such as voluntary carbon credits, Science Based Targets initiatives and emerging regulatory schemes like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.
"Green Domus’ approach to measuring carbon emissions data and Accenture’s suite of advanced sustainability services, such as our net zero transition solutions, will support our clients in building resilient futures," said Matthew Govier, Latin America Sustainability Services lead for Accenture. "These services will continue to transform industries and build a path forward for unlocking growth and adopting more sustainable business models," he added.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can consider the following stocks.
Green Dot (GDOT - Free Report) : GDOT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all the four trailing quarters. The company has an average surprise of 37.3%.
Maximus (MMS - Free Report) : MMS has a VGM score of A and a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).
The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus mark in three instances and missing once, the average surprise being 9.6%.