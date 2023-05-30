We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marsh & McLennan's (MMC) Guy Carpenter to Acquire Re Solutions
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s (MMC - Free Report) business Guy Carpenter recently agreed to acquire an Israeli independent reinsurance broker, Re Solutions. The deal is expected to conclude later in this quarter. Details of the transaction are yet to be disclosed.
The move is expected to strengthen Marsh & McLennan’s footprint in Israel. Its Guy Carpenter business has Re Solutions as a correspondent broker in the country for more than a decade now (since 2011). Hence, the latest move is built on a strong relationship.
The acquiree develops innovative client-focused solutions and the combined entity is expected to become a leading reinsurance broker in the country. The move is likely to enable Guy Carpenter to offer its extensive portfolio of services to the local market through Re Solutions’ platform.
The move is also anticipated to boost demand for Guy Carpenter’s insurtech expertise in the Israeli market, a major insurtech and fintech hub. Per the deal, Asaf Grinstein, the CEO of Re Solutions will assume the role of CEO of Guy Carpenter Israel. Also, all of the acquiree’s team will likely join the acquirer.
Marsh & McLennan has a strong inorganic growth strategy in place, which enables it to enter new geographical regions, expand within the existing ones, foray into new businesses, develop new products and specialize within its existing businesses. Strengthening its Guy Carpenter business is expected to boost the company’s Risk and Insurance Services segment. In the first quarter of 2023, revenues from this unit jumped 10% year over year.
Price Performance
Shares of Marsh & McLennan have climbed 8.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 11% rise.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
