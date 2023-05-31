We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nvidia, AI boom & Chip ETFs
Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) joined the trillion-dollar market capitalization club this morning, as its shares have surged more than 180% this year. Last week, analysts scrambled to raise their estimates for the company after its revenue guidance for the current quarter came in more than 50% ahead of street consensus.
The semiconductor giant is seeing explosive demand for its cutting-edge chips used in AI applications. Its latest and one of the most powerful processors, the H100, was described as "the world's first computer chip designed for generative AI" by CEO Jensen Huang.
This weekend, the company unveiled some more AI products and services, including the DGX GH200 AI supercomputer platform. Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOG - Free Report) and Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) are expected to be among the first to gain access to it.
Investors continue to look for other chip stocks that could cash in on the AI gold rush. AMD (AMD - Free Report) is a much smaller player in the AI GPU market but has benefited from the frenzy.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM - Free Report) , which accounts for around 55% of the global foundry market, manufactures GPUs for Nvidia. ASML Holding (ASML - Free Report) produces extreme ultraviolet lithography machines that are used by the world’s leading chip manufacturers, including Taiwan Semiconductor.
The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX - Free Report) is now the biggest chip ETF with over $9.4 billion in assets. It follows a modified market cap weighted index. Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom (AVGO - Free Report) are its top holdings.
The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH - Free Report) follows a market cap weighted index of 25 US-listed semiconductor companies. The SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD - Free Report) is an equal weighted ETF.
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ - Free Report) , which made its debut in 2021, is now the cheapest product in the space.
To learn more about these stocks and ETFs, please watch the short video above.
Disclosure: Neena owns SOXX and XSD in the ETF Investor Portfolio.