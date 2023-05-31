Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) closed at $229.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the convenience store chain had lost 1.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Casey's General Stores will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 6, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.61, up 0.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, down 1.03% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Casey's General Stores should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher. Casey's General Stores currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Casey's General Stores is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.41. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.41.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CASY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


