We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) Stock Moves 0.06%: What You Should Know
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC - Free Report) closed at $118.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.33%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.03%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc to post earnings of $3.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.47 billion, up 6.94% from the year-ago period.
PNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.96 per share and revenue of $22.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +4.47%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.47.
Investors should also note that PNC has a PEG ratio of 1.05 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.