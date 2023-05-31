Is WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market, the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (
DTD) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 06/16/2006. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.
Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.
Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $1.05 billion, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. DTD is managed by Wisdomtree. DTD, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index.
The WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index is a fundamentally-weighted index that defines the dividend-paying portion of the U.S. equity market.
Cost & Other Expenses
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.
With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.28%.
It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 2.79%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector - about 16.70% of the portfolio. Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp (
accounts for about 3.51% of total assets, followed by Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp.
The top 10 holdings account for about 22.62% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -1.51% and is down about -4.19% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 05/31/2023), respectively. DTD has traded between $54.26 and $63.60 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.91 and standard deviation of 15.95% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 823 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (
tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $48.49 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $98.55 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
