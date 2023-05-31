We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Crescent Capital BDC is a member of our Finance group, which includes 872 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Crescent Capital BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCAP's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, CCAP has moved about 5.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -0.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Crescent Capital BDC is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG - Free Report) . The stock is up 5.9% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, BrightSphere Investment Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Crescent Capital BDC belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.2% so far this year, meaning that CCAP is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, BrightSphere Investment Group falls under the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #165. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.8%.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Crescent Capital BDC and BrightSphere Investment Group as they could maintain their solid performance.