Is Ahold (ADRNY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Ahold NV (ADRNY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ahold NV is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 192 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ahold NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRNY's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, ADRNY has moved about 11.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -2.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Ahold NV is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO - Free Report) . The stock is up 89.5% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Vita Coco Company, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Ahold NV belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.6% so far this year, meaning that ADRNY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Vita Coco Company, Inc. falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #24. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.1%.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ahold NV and Vita Coco Company, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.