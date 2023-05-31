We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Construction Stocks Lagging AAON (AAON) This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aaon (AAON - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Aaon is one of 96 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aaon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAON's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that AAON has returned about 17.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 13.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aaon is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Construction sector, D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.5%.
Over the past three months, D.R. Horton's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Aaon belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27% so far this year, meaning that AAON is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, D.R. Horton falls under the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #7. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +27.9%.
Aaon and D.R. Horton could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.